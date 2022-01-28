LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from the Arkansas Department of Health show that declines in active cases of COVID-19 and the patients hospitalized with the virus around the state continue heading into the weekend.

The new ADH data shows the number of active cases dropping for the sixth straight day, falling by 4,698 to 74,988. The state reported 5,660 new cases Friday, pushing up the pandemic total to 768,061.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day in a row and for the fourth time in a week, sliding by 68 to 1,720. There are 501 COIVD-19 patients in ICU care, an increase of six, and 241 patients on ventilators, a drop of six.

Health officials added 20 deaths to the state’s total, pushing that number up to 9,616.

As of Friday, state officials report that 3,874,421 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Arkansas. There were 1,542,447 people in the state fully immunized from the virus, and another 372,478 residents with partial immunity.