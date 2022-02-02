LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported another drop in active COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday, with the total falling by 3,681, to 53,711.

There were 23 additional deaths reported due to the virus, increasing the total during the pandemic to 9,690.

There were 34,365 doses received, and 4,291 were administered. The percent of doses given stands at 78.5%.

The number of partially immunized people rose by 126, to 372,221, while the number of fully vaccinated individuals rose to 1,547,263, an increase of 1,188.

There are currently 1,675 Arkansans hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of 36 from yesterday. Of those, 246 are on ventilators, an increase of four.

The counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases are:

Pulaski – 573

Washington – 310

Benton – 305

“We have over 30,000 fewer active cases than last Wednesday,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet. “And hospitalizations continue to fall.”