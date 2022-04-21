LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to tick up.

The ADH data showed the number of active cases went up by 51 to 1,147. The data showed 146 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 834,699.

Thursday’s update also showed 11,366 deaths attributed to COVID-19, which is an increase of six since Wednesday.

The ADH data also reported 51 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as Wednesday. The figures also showed 16 patients on ventilators and 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, up one from the day prior for both counts.

The ADH also reported 2,088 new vaccine doses being given out since Wednesday’s report. There are now 1,585,175 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 373,636 who are partially immunized.