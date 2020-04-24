Coronavirus Information

COVID-19 deaths top 100 in Caddo Parish

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — More than 100 people have died from COVID-19 in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 101 residents who have died from the novel coronavirus as of Friday, April 24.

The first Caddo Parish COVID-19 death occurred March 24.

Age of residents:

  • Average age – 70.5
  • Youngest age – 22
  • Oldest – 96

Race of residents:

  • Black males – 44
  • Black females – 29
  • White females – 16
  • White males – 12

All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.

