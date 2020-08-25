Couple married 63 years reunites after spending months apart due to pandemic

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – If distance makes the heart grow fonder, it’s no wonder Ralph Fisher had trouble staying six feet apart from his wife Elizabeth.

Married 63 years and separated 150 days, Fisher’s Thursday afternoon visit to see his wife was especially sweet.

“I’m excited to see my husband instead of behind a window,” she said.

Sitting at opposite ends of a table outdoors, Fisher began to sing “That’s Amore” along with several other songs as Elizabeth sang with him.

Kingston of Vermilion opened for outdoor visitors again this week after more than five months.

“It’s been challenging. The most difficult part has been the restriction on visitors, which is why today is so important because it’s been since I think March 13 that we’ve had to restrict all visitation,” said Patricia Cromer, administrator of Kingston of Vermilion.

While six feet apart is closer than they’ve been in months, it’s not ideal for the couple who said they would love to hug one another after so much time apart.

“What I’d like to do is hug him but I know I can’t,” she said with a laugh.