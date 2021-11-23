Country star Garth Brooks to perform at Razorback Stadium next year

Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Number one selling solo artist in U.S. history Garth Brooks is set to perform at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

This will be Brooks’ first time playing in the state of Arkansas in seven years.

Brooks will also become the first artist to play an independently scheduled concert inside DWRRS, according to a press release.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.