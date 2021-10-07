Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 971 new cases, 37 new deaths on October 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 971 new cases and 37 new deaths on Thursday, October 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 746,542 and the total number of deaths to 14,139.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 32 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 8 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 606 hospitalized patients with 117 on ventilators.
In our area, 158 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,874 total confirmed cases and 571 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,874 cases, 571 deaths (50 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,894 cases, 114 deaths (38 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,399 cases, 112 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,526 cases, 136 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,919 cases, 102 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,229 cases, 76 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,158 cases, 75 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,733 cases, 61 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,201 cases, 52 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –2,587 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,905 cases, 47 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,679 cases, 45 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,764 cases, 48 deaths (2 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,556 cases, 30 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,180 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –498 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)