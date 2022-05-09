BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 966 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday, May 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,241,504 and the total number of deaths to 17,285.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 59 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 23 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,710 total confirmed cases and 754 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,710 cases, 754 deaths (12 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,253 cases, 145 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,863 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,349 cases, 178 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,925 cases, 135 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,727 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,408 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,260 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,444 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,629 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,273 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,696 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,619 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)