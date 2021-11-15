Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 942 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 942 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday, November 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 765,296 and the total number of deaths to 14,699.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 17 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 196 hospitalized patients with 34 on ventilators.
In our area, 142 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,822 total confirmed cases and 592 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,822 cases, 592 deaths (57 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,144 cases, 116 deaths (13 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,500 cases, 116 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,720 cases, 139 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,081 cases, 106 deaths (18 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,347 cases, 79 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,238 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,802 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,258 cases, 53 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,641 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,050 cases, 50 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,744 cases, 46 deaths (2 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,784 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,626 cases, 31 deaths (12 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,264 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –533 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)