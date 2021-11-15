Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 942 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 942 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday, November 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 765,296 and the total number of deaths to 14,699.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 17 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 196 hospitalized patients with 34 on ventilators.

In our area, 142 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,822 total confirmed cases and 592 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: