BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 961 new cases and 40 new deaths on Thursday, February 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,224,969 and the total number of deaths to 16,582.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 34 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 6 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 623 hospitalized patients with 65 on ventilators.
In our area, 118 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,192 total confirmed cases and 709 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,192 cases, 709 deaths (17 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,138 cases, 131 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,800 cases, 131 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,269 cases, 170 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,868 cases, 126 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,584 cases, 94 deaths (12 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,064 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,324 cases, 71 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,250 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,391 cases, 61 deaths (11 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,586 cases, 58 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,169 cases, 52 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –2,683 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –2,480 cases, 35 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,132 cases, 50 deaths (22 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 977 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)