Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 9,378 new cases, 5 new deaths on December 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 816,228 and the total number of deaths to 14,983.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 145 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 659 hospitalized patients with 28 on ventilators.

In our area, 723 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,539 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: