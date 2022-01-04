Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 9,290 new cases, 17 new deaths on January 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,290 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 869,146 and the total number of deaths to 15,018.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 120 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,226 hospitalized patients with 54 on ventilators.
In our area, 661 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 35,283 total confirmed cases and 610 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 35,283 cases, 610 deaths (302 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,952 cases, 119 deaths (36 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,940 cases, 119 deaths (27 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 5,025 cases, 144 deaths (22 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,658 cases, 114 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,630 cases, 80 deaths (19 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,499 cases, 80 deaths (25 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,937 cases, 64 deaths (14 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,498 cases, 55 deaths (121 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,887 cases, 58 deaths (31 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,275 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,939 cases, 46 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,922 cases, 48 deaths (11 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,825 cases, 33 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,405 cases, 42 deaths (14 new case)
- Tensas Parish –611 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases)