Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 9,290 new cases, 17 new deaths on January 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,290 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 869,146 and the total number of deaths to 15,018.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 120 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,226 hospitalized patients with 54 on ventilators.

In our area, 661 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 35,283 total confirmed cases and 610 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: