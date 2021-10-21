Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 923 new cases, 22 new deaths on October 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 923 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday, October 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 754,950 and the total number of deaths to 14,446.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 354 hospitalized patients with 52 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 117 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,374 total confirmed cases and 582 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,374 cases, 582 deaths (33 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,030 cases, 115 deaths (14 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,447 cases, 115 deaths (20 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,669 cases, 137 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,981 cases, 103 deaths (13 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,290 cases, 78 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,196 cases, 78 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,753 cases, 63 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,229 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,614 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,968 cases, 47 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,714 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,775 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,589 cases, 30 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,218 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –519 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)