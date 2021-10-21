Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 923 new cases, 22 new deaths on October 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 923 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday, October 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 754,950 and the total number of deaths to 14,446.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 354 hospitalized patients with 52 on ventilators.

In our area, 117 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,374 total confirmed cases and 582 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: