Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 920 new cases, 34 new deaths on October 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 920 new cases and 34 new deaths on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 745,571 and the total number of deaths to 14,102.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 33 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 638 hospitalized patients with 125 on ventilators.
In our area, 211 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,824 total confirmed cases and 571 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,824 cases, 571 deaths (91 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,894 cases, 114 deaths (14 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,390 cases, 112 deaths (16 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,526 cases, 136 deaths (34 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,909 cases, 101 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,224 cases, 75 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,153 cases, 74 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,729 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,201 cases, 52 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish –2,584 cases, 58 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,903 cases, 46 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,676 cases, 45 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,762 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,548 cases, 30 deaths (16 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,177 cases, 38 deaths (10 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –496 cases, 8 deaths (no change)