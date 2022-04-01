BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 91 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday, April 1, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,513 and the total number of deaths to 17,138.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 79 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
In our area, 3 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,499 total confirmed cases and 738 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,499 cases, 738 deaths (1 new case and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,204 cases, 144 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,335 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,909 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,378 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,622 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,220 cases, 56 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,693 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,534 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,367 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)