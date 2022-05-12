BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 884 new cases and 1 new death on Thursday, May 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,243,693 and the total number of deaths to 17,291.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 28 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,759 total confirmed cases and 754 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,759 cases, 754 deaths (13 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,266 cases, 145 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,871 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,349 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,928 cases, 135 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,730 cases, 97 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,099 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,409 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,264 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,450 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,629 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,273 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,698 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,624 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)