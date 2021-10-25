Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 878 new cases, 18 new deaths on October 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 878 new cases and 18 new deaths on Monday, October 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 756,509 and the total number of deaths to 14,480.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 332 hospitalized patients with 50 on ventilators.
In our area, 85 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,430 total confirmed cases and 583 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,430 cases, 583 deaths (29 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,045 cases, 115 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,453 cases, 115 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,673 cases, 137 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –3,987 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,297 cases, 78 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,202 cases, 78 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,767 cases, 63 deaths (13 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,237 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,617 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,981 cases, 47 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,721 cases, 46 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,777 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,591 cases, 30 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,226 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –522 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)