Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 872 new cases, 49 new deaths on September 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 872 new cases and 49 new deaths on Thursday, September 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 740,533 and the total number of deaths to 13,949.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 122 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 21 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 867 hospitalized patients with 148 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 186 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,486 total confirmed cases and 567 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: