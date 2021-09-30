Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 872 new cases, 49 new deaths on September 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 872 new cases and 49 new deaths on Thursday, September 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 740,533 and the total number of deaths to 13,949.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 122 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 21 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 867 hospitalized patients with 148 on ventilators.
In our area, 186 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,486 total confirmed cases and 567 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,486 cases, 567 deaths (54 new cases and 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,819 cases, 114 deaths (16 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,355 cases, 110 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,413 cases, 135 deaths (42 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,873 cases, 100 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,185 cases, 75 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,118 cases, 74 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,721 cases, 59 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,195 cases, 51 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,572 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,886 cases, 46 deaths (9 new case)
- La Salle Parish –2,663 cases, 45 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –1,758 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,518 cases, 30 deaths (18 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,130 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –491 cases, 8 deaths (2 new case)