BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 8,719 new cases and 48 new deaths on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,145,245 and the total number of deaths to 15,523.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 2,210 hospitalized patients with 163 on ventilators.
In our area, 1,247 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 46,476 total confirmed cases and 640 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 46,476 cases, 640 deaths (484 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 10,997 cases, 123 deaths (150 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,323 cases, 121 deaths (63 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 6,456 cases, 147 deaths (117 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,303 cases, 116 deaths (72 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 5,959 cases, 83 deaths (61 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –4,669 cases, 81 deaths (40 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –3,909 cases, 66 deaths (66 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,136 cases, 56 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,906 cases, 58 deaths (60 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,194 cases, 53 deaths (11 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,754 cases, 47 deaths (46 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,467 cases, 49 deaths (35 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,290 cases, 35 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,830 cases, 43 deaths (15 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 886 cases, 10 deaths (6 new cases)