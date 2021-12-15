Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 846 new cases, 15 new deaths on December 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 846 new cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 778,542 and the total number of deaths to 14,912.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 204 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.
In our area, 83 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,575 total confirmed cases and 606 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,575 cases, 606 deaths (33 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,343 cases, 119 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,619 cases, 117 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,840 cases, 142 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –4,276 cases, 112 deaths (14 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,434 cases, 80 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,309 cases, 80 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,831 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,294 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,673 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,200 cases, 52 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,797 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,825 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,742 cases, 33 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,327 cases, 41 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –565 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)