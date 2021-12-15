Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 846 new cases, 15 new deaths on December 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 846 new cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 778,542 and the total number of deaths to 14,912.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 3 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 204 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.

In our area, 83 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,575 total confirmed cases and 606 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: