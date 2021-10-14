Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 842 new cases, 28 new deaths on October 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 842 new cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday, October 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 751,315 and the total number of deaths to 14,296.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 472 hospitalized patients with 85 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 137 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,198 total confirmed cases and 578 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,198 cases, 578 deaths (46 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,984 cases, 115 deaths (14 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,417 cases, 114 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 4,616 cases, 136 deaths (29 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,938 cases, 103 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,261 cases, 76 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,178 cases, 76 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,746 cases, 63 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,216 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,601 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,925 cases, 47 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,695 cases, 45 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,774 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,581 cases, 30 deaths (9 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,209 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –510 cases, 8 deaths (0 new cases)