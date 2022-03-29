BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 84 new cases and 18 new deaths on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,128 and the total number of deaths to 17,104.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 91 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.
In our area, 0 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,491 total confirmed cases and 736 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,491 cases, 736 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,198 cases, 144 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,908 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,374 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,428 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,621 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,217 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,533 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,366 cases, 54 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)