Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 832 new cases, 11 new deaths on December 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 832 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, December 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 773,621 and the total number of deaths to 14,837.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 7 of Monday; coming to a total of 218 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.
In our area, 122 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,341 total confirmed cases and 603 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,341 cases, 603 deaths (50 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,301 cases, 117 deaths (12 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,579 cases, 116 deaths (16 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,803 cases, 140 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,211 cases, 109 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,409 cases, 80 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,282 cases, 80 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,822 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,287 cases, 53 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,660 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,152 cases, 52 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,789 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,814 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,668 cases, 32 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,317 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)