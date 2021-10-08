Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 787 new cases, 34 new deaths on October 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 787 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, October 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 747,329 and the total number of deaths to 14,173.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 592 hospitalized patients with 115 on ventilators.
In our area, 210 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,924 total confirmed cases and 573 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,924 cases, 573 deaths (50 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,894 cases, 115 deaths (50 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,404 cases, 112 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,572 cases, 136 deaths (46 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,921 cases, 102 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,242 cases, 76 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,161 cases, 75 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,735 cases, 62 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,202 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,593 cases, 58 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,911 cases, 47 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,683 cases, 45 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,765 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,563 cases, 30 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,189 cases, 38 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –502 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)