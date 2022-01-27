BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,573 new cases and 48 new deaths on Thursday, January 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,152,818 and the total number of deaths to 15,570.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 23 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 of Thursday; coming to a total of 2,187 hospitalized patients with 181 on ventilators.

In our area, 1,130 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 46,963 total confirmed cases and 643 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: