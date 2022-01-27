BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,573 new cases and 48 new deaths on Thursday, January 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,152,818 and the total number of deaths to 15,570.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 23 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 18 of Thursday; coming to a total of 2,187 hospitalized patients with 181 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 1,130 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 46,963 total confirmed cases and 643 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 46,963 cases, 643 deaths (487 new cases and 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 11,096 cases, 123 deaths (99 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,391 cases, 122 deaths (68 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 6,514 cases, 147 deaths (58 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,345 cases, 116 deaths (42 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,024 cases, 83 deaths (65 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –4,701 cases, 82 deaths (32 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –3,992 cases, 66 deaths (83 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,151 cases, 56 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish –3,950 cases, 58 deaths (44 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,229 cases, 53 deaths (35 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –3,792 cases, 47 deaths (38 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,495 cases, 49 deaths (28 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,301 cases, 35 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,843 cases, 43 deaths (13 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 898 cases, 10 deaths (12 new cases)