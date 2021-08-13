Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 7,548 new cases, 57 new deaths on August 13

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,548 new cases and 57 new deaths on Friday, August 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 614,776 and the total number of deaths to 11,519.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 on Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 13, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,907 with 399 on ventilators

In our area, 1,201 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,921 total confirmed cases and 480 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: