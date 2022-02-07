BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,307 new cases and 48 new deaths on Monday, February 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,199,682 and the total number of deaths to 15,953.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 253 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,568 hospitalized patients with 157 on ventilators.

In our area, 665 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,257 total confirmed cases and 666 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: