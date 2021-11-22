Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 711 new cases, 5 new deaths on November 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 711 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, November 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 768,041 and the total number of deaths to 14,754.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 202 hospitalized patients with 34 on ventilators.

In our area, 113 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,004 total confirmed cases and 595 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: