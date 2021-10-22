Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 681 new cases, 16 new deaths on October 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 681 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, October 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 755,631 and the total number of deaths to 14,462.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 342 hospitalized patients with 48 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 72 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,401 total confirmed cases and 583 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: