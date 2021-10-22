Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 681 new cases, 16 new deaths on October 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 681 new cases and 16 new deaths on Friday, October 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 755,631 and the total number of deaths to 14,462.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Friday; coming to a total of 342 hospitalized patients with 48 on ventilators.
In our area, 72 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,401 total confirmed cases and 583 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,401 cases, 583 deaths (27 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,041 cases, 115 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,451 cases, 115 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,672 cases, 137 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,984 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 4,295 cases, 78 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,201 cases, 78 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,754 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,233 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,614 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,971 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,717 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,777 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,589 cases, 30 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,221 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –520 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)