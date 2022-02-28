BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 668 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday, February 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,225,637 and the total number of deaths to 16,606.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 586 hospitalized patients with 62 on ventilators.
In our area, 111 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,221 total confirmed cases and 709 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,221 cases, 709 deaths (29 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,141 cases, 133 deaths (3 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,805 cases, 131 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,276 cases, 171 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,870 cases, 126 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,598 cases, 94 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,064 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,329 cases, 71 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,250 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,394 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,592 cases, 59 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –4,171 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,685 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,487 cases, 35 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,158 cases, 50 deaths (26 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 977 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)