BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 668 new cases and 25 new deaths on Monday, February 28, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,225,637 and the total number of deaths to 16,606.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 586 hospitalized patients with 62 on ventilators.

In our area, 111 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,221 total confirmed cases and 709 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: