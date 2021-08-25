Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,619 new cases, 110 new deaths on August 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,619 new cases and 110 new deaths on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 671,237 and the total number of deaths to 12,226.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 12 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 8, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,844 with 472 on ventilators

In our area, 736 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 26,265 total confirmed cases and 498 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: