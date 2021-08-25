Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,619 new cases, 110 new deaths on August 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,619 new cases and 110 new deaths on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 671,237 and the total number of deaths to 12,226.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 12 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators decreased by 8, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,844 with 472 on ventilators
In our area, 736 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 26,265 total confirmed cases and 498 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 26,265 cases, 498 deaths ( 287 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,917 cases, 100 deaths (26 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,908 cases, 89 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 3,651 cases, 117 deaths (34 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,302 cases, 90 deaths (31 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 3,489 cases, 66 deaths (50 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Concordia Parish –2,769 cases, 66 deaths (35 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,437 cases, 58 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,869 cases, 47 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,171 cases, 52 deaths (65 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,522 cases, 44 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,290 cases, 39 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,547 cases, 41 deaths (25 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,381 cases, 28 deaths (12 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,503 cases, 31 deaths (12 new cases )
- Tensas Parish –429 cases, 8 deaths (6 new cases)