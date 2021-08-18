Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,606 new cases, 87 new deaths on August 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,606 new cases and 87 new deaths on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 628,146 and the total number of deaths to 11,793.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 7, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,022 with 481 on ventilators

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

In our area, 719 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 24,638 total confirmed cases and 489 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: