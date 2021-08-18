Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,606 new cases, 87 new deaths on August 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,606 new cases and 87 new deaths on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 628,146 and the total number of deaths to 11,793.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 7, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,022 with 481 on ventilators
In our area, 719 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 24,638 total confirmed cases and 489 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 24,638 cases, 489 deaths ( 297 new cases and 5 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,747 cases, 100 deaths (64 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,753 cases, 84 deaths (39 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 3,463 cases, 112 deaths (42 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,147 cases, 88 deaths (37 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 3,295 cases, 62 deaths (48 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Concordia Parish –2,653 cases, 62 deaths (43 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish –2,368 cases, 56 deaths (24 new cases)
- Madison Parish –1,803 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,015 cases, 48 deaths (19 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,425 cases, 43 deaths (27 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,188 cases, 39 deaths (30 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,4572cases, 39 deaths (16 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,343 cases, 28 deaths (21 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,458 cases, 30 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –417 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)