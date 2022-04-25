BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 620 new cases and 6 new deaths on Monday, April 25, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,236,731 and the total number of deaths to 17,229.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 38 hospitalized patients with 1 on ventilators.
In our area, 25 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,617 total confirmed cases and 748 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,617 cases, 748 deaths (10 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,222 cases, 145 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,852 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,344 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,914 cases, 133 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,720 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,094 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,402 cases, 75 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,257 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,441 cases, 63 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,625 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 4,252 cases, 60 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,537 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,601 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 987 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)