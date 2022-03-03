BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 607 new cases and 34 new deaths on Thursday, March 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,227,713 and the total number of deaths to 16,711.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 192 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 394 hospitalized patients with 43 on ventilators.
In our area, 126 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,335 total confirmed cases and 713 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,335 cases, 713 deaths (43 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,168 cases, 135 deaths (11 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,822 cases, 132 deaths (6 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,302 cases, 172 deaths (8 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,889 cases, 127 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,648 cases, 94 deaths (32 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,071 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,332 cases, 72 deaths (1 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,252 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –4,408 cases, 61 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,604 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –4,183 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –2,688 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –2,494 cases, 35 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,225 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Tensas Parish – 980 cases, 11 deaths (1 new cases)