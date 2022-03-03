BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 607 new cases and 34 new deaths on Thursday, March 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,227,713 and the total number of deaths to 16,711.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 192 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 394 hospitalized patients with 43 on ventilators.

In our area, 126 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,335 total confirmed cases and 713 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: