BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 597 new cases and 1 new death on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,242,101 and the total number of deaths to 17,286.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 58 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 42 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,732 total confirmed cases and 754 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,732 cases, 754 deaths (22 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,259 cases, 145 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,866 cases, 134 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,349 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,925 cases, 135 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,729 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,096 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,409 cases, 76 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,261 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,445 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,629 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,273 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,696 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,624 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)