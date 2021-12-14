Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 590 new cases, 13 new deaths on December 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 590 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 777,696 and the total number of deaths to 14,897.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 198 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.
In our area, 76 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,542 total confirmed cases and 604 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,542 cases, 604 deaths (22 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,333 cases, 119 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,617 cases, 117 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,839 cases, 142 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –4,262 cases, 112 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,432 cases, 80 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,303 cases, 80 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,831 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,294 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,670 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,194 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,797 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,823 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,738 cases, 33 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,327 cases, 41 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –565 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)