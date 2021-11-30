Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 589 new cases, 7 new deaths on November 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 589 new cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 770,894 and the total number of deaths to 14,801.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 210 hospitalized patients with 30 on ventilators.
In our area, 96 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,192 total confirmed cases and 599 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,192 cases, 599 deaths (43 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,250 cases, 117 deaths (16 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,554 cases, 116 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,780 cases, 140 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,165 cases, 107 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,387 cases, 80 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,254 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,815 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,269 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,655 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,117 cases, 52 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,784 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,792 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,655 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,304 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)