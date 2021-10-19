Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 581 new cases, 38 new deaths on October 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 581 new cases and 38 new deaths on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 753,532 and the total number of deaths to 14,388.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 22 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 399 hospitalized patients with 61 on ventilators.
In our area, 73 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,312 total confirmed cases and 580 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,312 cases, 580 deaths (40 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,011 cases, 115 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,421 cases, 115 deaths (1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,658 cases, 137 deaths (12 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,964 cases, 103 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,278 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –3,188 cases, 78 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,750 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,220 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,610 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,959 cases, 47 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –2,710 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish –1,775 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,587 cases, 30 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,214 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –516 cases, 8 deaths (0 new cases)