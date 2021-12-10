Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 567 new cases, 10 new deaths on December 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 567 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, December 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 775,935 and the total number of deaths to 14,877.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 of Friday; coming to a total of 201 hospitalized patients with 26 on ventilators.

In our area, 156 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,470 total confirmed cases and 604 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: