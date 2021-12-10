Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 567 new cases, 10 new deaths on December 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 567 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, December 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 775,935 and the total number of deaths to 14,877.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 of Friday; coming to a total of 201 hospitalized patients with 26 on ventilators.
In our area, 156 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,470 total confirmed cases and 604 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,470 cases, 604 deaths (45 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,320 cases, 117 deaths (11 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,601 cases, 116 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,834 cases, 141 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,245 cases, 112 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,422 cases, 80 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,293 cases, 80 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,826 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,293 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,663 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,185 cases, 52 deaths (21 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,795 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,819 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,719 cases, 32 deaths (24 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,324 cases, 40 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)