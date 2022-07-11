BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,648 new cases and six new deaths Monday, July 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,332,012 and the total number of deaths to 17,437.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 66 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 625 hospitalized patients with 14 on ventilators.
In our area, 606 new cases and no new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 53,502 total confirmed cases and 761 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 53,502 cases, 761 deaths (281 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,894 cases, 145 deaths (27 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,240 cases, 134 deaths (38 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,641 cases, 178 deaths (19 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,313 cases, 135 deaths (31 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,163 cases, 100 deaths (33 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 5,343 cases, 89 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,646 cases, 77 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 3,358 cases, 58 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,673 cases, 64 deaths (22 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,897 cases, 66 deaths (40 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,456 cases, 61 deaths (25 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,783 cases, 56 deaths (19 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,667 cases, 38 deaths (20 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,770 cases, 55 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,037 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)