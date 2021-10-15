Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 559 new cases, 25 new deaths on October 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 559 new cases and 25 new deaths on Friday, October 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 751,874 and the total number of deaths to 14,321.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 16 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Friday; coming to a total of 456 hospitalized patients with 80 on ventilators.
In our area, 148 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,224 total confirmed cases and 578 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,224 cases, 578 deaths (26 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,001 cases, 115 deaths (17 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,418 cases, 114 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 4,646 cases, 136 deaths (30 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,954 cases, 103 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,269 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –3,185 cases, 77 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,747 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,219 cases, 52 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,605 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,941 cases, 47 deaths (16 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,698 cases, 45 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,775 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,587 cases, 30 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,212 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –516 cases, 8 deaths (6 new cases)