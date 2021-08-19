Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,550 new cases, 58 new deaths on August 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,550 new cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday, August 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 643,993 and the total number of deaths to 11,851.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 on Thursday and the use of ventilators decreased by 5, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,013 with 476 on ventilators
In our area, 818 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Two cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 25,139 total confirmed cases and 490 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 25,139 cases, 490 deaths ( 501 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,782 cases, 100 deaths (35 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,789 cases, 84 deaths (36 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,515 cases, 112 deaths (52 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,182 cases, 89 deaths (35 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 3,329 cases, 62 deaths (34 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,670 cases, 64 deaths (17 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish –2,385 cases, 57 deaths (17 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –1,819 cases, 46 deaths (16 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,033 cases, 50 deaths (18 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- West Carroll Parish –1,432 cases, 43 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,209 cases, 39 deaths (21 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,481 cases, 40 deaths (24 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,343 cases, 28 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,461 cases, 30 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –419 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)