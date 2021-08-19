Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,550 new cases, 58 new deaths on August 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,550 new cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday, August 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 643,993 and the total number of deaths to 11,851.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 on Thursday and the use of ventilators decreased by 5, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,013 with 476 on ventilators

In our area, 818 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Two cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 25,139 total confirmed cases and 490 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: