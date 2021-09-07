Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,532 new cases, 72 new deaths on September 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,532 new cases and 72 new deaths on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 702,432 and the total number of deaths to 12,779.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

The total number of hospitalized patients in Louisiana as of Tuesday is 2,003 with 398 on ventilators

Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 28,019 total confirmed cases and 515 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: