Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 551 new cases, 30 new deaths on October 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 551 new cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 750,473 and the total number of deaths to 14,268.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 477 hospitalized patients with 88 on ventilators.

In our area, 121 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,152 total confirmed cases and 576 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: