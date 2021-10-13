Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 551 new cases, 30 new deaths on October 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 551 new cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 750,473 and the total number of deaths to 14,268.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 14 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 477 hospitalized patients with 88 on ventilators.
In our area, 121 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,152 total confirmed cases and 576 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,152 cases, 576 deaths (52 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,984 cases, 115 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,416 cases, 114 deaths (4 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 4,616 cases, 136 deaths (25 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,938 cases, 103 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,261 cases, 76 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,178 cases, 76 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,743 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,214 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,601 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,925 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,695 cases, 45 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,773 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,572 cases, 30 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,207 cases, 38 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –510 cases, 8 deaths (0 new cases)