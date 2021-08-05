Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,468 new cases, 33 new deaths on August 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,468 new cases and 33 new deaths on Thursday, August 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 567,787 and the total number of deaths to 11,162.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 103 Thursday and the use of ventilators increased by 34 , bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,350 with 258 on ventilators.

In our area there were 568 new cases reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 21,897 total confirmed cases and 472 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: