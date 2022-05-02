BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 546 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday, May 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,238,557 and the total number of deaths to 17,262.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 61 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
In our area, 25 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,658 total confirmed cases and 751 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,658 cases, 751 deaths (13 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,237 cases, 145 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,857 cases, 134 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,345 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,921 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,723 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,407 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,258 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,443 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,628 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,264 cases, 60 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,614 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)