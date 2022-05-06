BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 545 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, May 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,240,538 and the total number of deaths to 17,276.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 26 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,698 total confirmed cases and 754 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,698 cases, 754 deaths (10 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,252 cases, 145 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,863 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,347 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,924 cases, 135 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,725 cases, 97 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,408 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,259 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,444 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,628 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,270 cases, 60 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,696 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,619 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)