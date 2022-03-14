BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 537 new cases and 26 new deaths on Monday, March 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,230,190 and the total number of deaths to 16,913.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Monday; coming to a total of 210 hospitalized patients with 19 on ventilators.
In our area, 69 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,433 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,433 cases, 726 deaths (17 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,190 cases, 138 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,838 cases, 132 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,325 cases, 176 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,900 cases, 130 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,679 cases, 94 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,081 cases, 89 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,362 cases, 73 deaths (16 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,415 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –3,614 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,193 cases, 53 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,691 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –2,530 cases, 38 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,254 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)