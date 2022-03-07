BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 535 new cases and 31 new deaths on Monday, March 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,228,580 and the total number of deaths to 16,785.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 74 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 15 as of Monday; coming to a total of 294 hospitalized patients with 26 on ventilators.
In our area, 77 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,374 total confirmed cases and 717 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,374 cases, 717 deaths (23 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,172 cases, 137 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,827 cases, 132 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,312 cases, 173 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,891 cases, 129 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,668 cases, 94 deaths (11 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,074 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –4,334 cases, 72 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,409 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –3,613 cases, 61 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,192 cases, 53 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,690 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –2,519 cases, 35 deaths (15 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,250 cases, 52 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 981 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)