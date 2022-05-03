BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 506 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,239,063 and the total number of deaths to 17,268.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 68 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 22 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,668 total confirmed cases and 751 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,668 cases, 751 deaths (10 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,245 cases, 145 deaths (8 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,858 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,345 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,921 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,725 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,095 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,408 cases, 76 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,258 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,443 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,628 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,264 cases, 60 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,695 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,614 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 988 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)